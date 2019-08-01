Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,787,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allergan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 294,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGN. TheStreet raised Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Allergan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.48.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.