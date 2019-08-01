Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $183.66. 554,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,779. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

