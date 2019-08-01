Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owned 0.07% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 768.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.10). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

