Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 1,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

