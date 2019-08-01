Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 22.0% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 62.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 225,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,525,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 122.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

