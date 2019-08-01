Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Wingstop updated its FY19 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Wingstop stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.71. 51,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $220,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,562,702.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,961 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

