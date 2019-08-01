Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Ifs Securities lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.91. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

