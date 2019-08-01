Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.68. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 3,171,883 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$3.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.

About Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

