Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

WPM traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 4,057,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

