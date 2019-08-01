Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 4.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,551,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,547,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,967,000 after purchasing an additional 980,798 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,811,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,788,000 after purchasing an additional 664,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 51,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

