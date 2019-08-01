Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 3.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 385,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 44.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $362,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,703 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 8.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,092,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $312,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 11,126,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,182,000 after buying an additional 224,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 743,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.