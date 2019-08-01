Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.90. 54,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,959. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

