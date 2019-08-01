Wey Education (LON:WEY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15), approximately 26,478 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 95,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.

In related news, insider Barrie Whipp purchased 220,000 shares of Wey Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

