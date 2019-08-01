WeTrust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,860.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $1,860.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00284092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.01429740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00115010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000560 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

