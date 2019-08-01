Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cascend Securities currently has a $68.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. Longbow Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $53.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,384,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,813 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $475,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

