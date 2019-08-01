Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $17.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.19.
NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.19 on Monday. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 126,629 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $2,373,027.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wendys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,736,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,188,000 after purchasing an additional 317,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,419,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $56,554,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 0.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,353,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 57.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,389 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.