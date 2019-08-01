Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $17.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Get Wendys alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.19 on Monday. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.58 million. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 126,629 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $2,373,027.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wendys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,736,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,188,000 after purchasing an additional 317,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,419,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $56,554,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 0.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,353,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 57.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,389 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.