Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,378. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60. Welltower has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 464.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 590.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

