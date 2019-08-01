Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

WELL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 2,499,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57. Welltower has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,262,000 after acquiring an additional 679,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

