Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.
WELL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 2,499,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57. Welltower has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.29.
In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.