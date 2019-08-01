Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Reduced by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,516,000 after acquiring an additional 446,202 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.24. 399,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,452. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.