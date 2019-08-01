Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 181 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 3.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

