Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $377,074,000 after acquiring an additional 393,223 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

ORCL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 5,625,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,635,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

