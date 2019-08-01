Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 285,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $44.02.

