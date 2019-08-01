Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

