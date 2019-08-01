Well Done LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 98,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.40. 54,160,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,766,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.31. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

