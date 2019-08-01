Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

