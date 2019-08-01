Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,236,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.30.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $600,263.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $218.60. 418,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

