Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.09% of Middleby worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 1,724.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Middleby by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 2,985.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Middleby by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CL King upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,834. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.01 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

