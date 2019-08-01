Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,749. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

