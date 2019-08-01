Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.19% of Hain Celestial Group worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 640.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 12,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,995,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,348,255.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $512,022.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 908,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $21,331,691.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,843.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,871,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,995,807. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $21.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
Hain Celestial Group Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.