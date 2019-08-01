Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.19% of Hain Celestial Group worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 640.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 12,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,995,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,348,255.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $512,022.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 908,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $21,331,691.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,843.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,871,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,995,807. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $21.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

