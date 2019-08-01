Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,692,000 after purchasing an additional 172,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 215,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELG. Barclays downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

