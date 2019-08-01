Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,742,908. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

