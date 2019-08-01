Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 2,589 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,326. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $197.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.24. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

