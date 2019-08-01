Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Releases Earnings Results

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.16%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors updated its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.