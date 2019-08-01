Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krones (KRN)

Krones (ETR: KRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2019 – Krones was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Krones was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Krones was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Krones was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Krones was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Krones was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Krones was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Krones was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Krones had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/11/2019 – Krones was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Krones was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Krones was given a new €102.00 ($118.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Krones was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRN traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting €52.30 ($60.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.17. Krones AG has a fifty-two week low of €51.65 ($60.06) and a fifty-two week high of €108.90 ($126.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

