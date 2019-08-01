Wedbush Upgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to “Outperform”

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upgraded OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

OneMain stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13. OneMain has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $42.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth $79,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in OneMain by 19.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 211.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 49.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

