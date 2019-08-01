Wealthquest Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 678.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,133,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,857,000 after buying an additional 7,959,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,209,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,435,000 after buying an additional 2,702,883 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,923,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after buying an additional 2,162,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,429,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,193. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

