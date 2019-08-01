Wealthquest Corp Purchases 390 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.74. 179,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

