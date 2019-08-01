Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

ITW stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

