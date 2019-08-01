Wealthquest Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPSM traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 9,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,288. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.