Wealthquest Corp Buys 2,378 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,881,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $136,120,000 after buying an additional 199,318 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 568.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 107,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,831 shares of company stock valued at $65,150,090. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 3,185,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,415. The company has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

