We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in SK Telecom by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,670,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,376 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 137,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.58. 3,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SKM. Macquarie began coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

