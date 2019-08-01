We Are One Seven LLC Sells 938 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 163,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,669. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

