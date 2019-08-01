We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.