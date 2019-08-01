We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 7,530 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFIN. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of AFIN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,113. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 19.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.