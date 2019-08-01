We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 462 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,804,000 after buying an additional 316,374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14,365.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 242,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,975 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 685,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

