We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 6,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,512. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

