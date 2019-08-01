Wayfair (NYSE:W) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of W traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $129.60. 5,378,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,106. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.83. Wayfair has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $74,440.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,081,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,690 in the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.24.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

