Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Issues Earnings Results

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75. Watford has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.99.

In other Watford news, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandre Scherer purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 100,846 shares of company stock worth $2,260,177.

WTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

