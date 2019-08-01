Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $97.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. AltaCorp Capital cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

