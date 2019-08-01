Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.18. 1,021,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,629. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,299,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 625,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

